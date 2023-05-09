Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. ( ENDV) a US-based biotechnology developer, today announced the launch of SofPulse® with Academy Medical, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Government Reseller.



As was previously announced, Academy Medical will be reselling SofPulse® medical devices to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) healthcare facilities, thereby ensuring its availability to the country’s military, veterans and their families. This sales launch meeting marks the beginning of the partnership between Endonovo and Academy Medical.

The partnership is expected to benefit military personnel, veterans and their families who are among the largest user groups of these healthcare delivery systems.

SofPulse® Included in VHA Procurement System

With the launch of SofPulse® into the Federal marketplace Endonovo, along with Academy Medical, have the potential to significantly improve access to SofPulse® to military personnel and veterans. The addition of SofPulse® into the VHA procurement system offers Endonovo the ability to sell into the largest healthcare Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) in the country. The procurement system is designed to streamline logistics and supply management for medical and surgical items providing veterans and military healthcare facilities with easier access to the products they need.

In making the announcement, Ira Weisberg, President of Endonovo’s Medical Division said: "The launch of SofPulse® in partnership with Academy Medical is an important element in our Go-to-Market Strategy providing an important opportunity to greatly expand its distribution throughout veterans and military healthcare facilities. Together we plan to bring better medical solutions to our veterans and their families and provide improved access SofPulse®. We expect to sell $10 million in the next twelve into the federal supply system.”

Academy Medical is a reliable provider of medical and surgical items to the Federal marketplace with over 45,000 products from more than 30 supplier partners.

“The partnership between Academy Medical and Endonovo provides veterans an opportunity to benefit from the device’s unique PEMF technology,” according to CEO, Tory Crawford, Army veteran.

Improved Healthcare for Military Personnel and Veterans

The sales launch with Academy Medical reaffirms that both companies have joined forces to improve healthcare solutions for military personnel and veterans. The partnership aims to provide better access to medical and surgical supplies, along with telehealth solutions, with the goal of making a tangible impact on the lives of those who have served their country. The VHA, which serves 9 million enrolled veterans annually through its 1,298 healthcare facilities, including 171 medical centers and 1,113 outpatient sites, will benefit from the inclusion of SofPulse® medical devices in the VHA procurement system.

The proven postoperative pain and edema reduction solution will be readily available to military personnel and veterans. Together Endonovo and Academy Medical anticipates significant advancements in healthcare for those who have bravely served their country.

SofPulse® Postoperative Pain and Edema Relief

Endonovo's SofPulse® PEMF devices provide a clinically proven and FDA-cleared alternative to opioid pain management, specifically for reducing postoperative pain and edema. With the launch of sales initiatives surrounding the partnership, Academy Medical aims to expand the distribution of SofPulse® devices, benefiting military personnel and veterans with improved recovery times and reduced opioid use. Endonovo's commercialization of the SofPulse® line is led by Weisberg, a seasoned expert in revenue growth for medical device companies, positioning the company for success.

Growth Opportunities

Endonovo's mission to revolutionize medical solutions for patients with a range of conditions includes advancing its patented technology for Central Nervous System (CNS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The commencement of the VA partnership with Academy Medical is expected to create significant R&D and growth prospects for SofPulse®. In addition, recent FDA clearance inquiries could lead to further partnerships. With SofPulse® technology, the Company is well-positioned to develop new therapies and treatments for CNS-related diseases and conditions.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

About Academy Medical, Inc.

Academy Medical is a premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the U.S. Federal Government. As a government procurement partner with industry expertise and access to advanced technology, Academy Medical’s mission is to leverage its preferred status as an SDVOSB to create a streamlined, more cost-effective process for its government customers and supplier partners.

Academy Medical is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more about partnering with the company in its service-driven business at www.academymedical.net.

