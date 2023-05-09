Global denim brand %3Ci%3EWrangler%26reg%3B%3C%2Fi%3E today announced a multi-year collaboration with reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, most nominated female at the 2023 ACM Awards and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson. Wilson will be the face of the Wrangler brand’s fall/winter 2023 women’s collection featuring jeans, tops and jackets and will support the brand via campaign imagery, social media content, onstage denim exclusivity and select meet and greet appearances.

“I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there’s nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans,” said Wilson. “Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell+bottom+flare+pieces.”

A longtime denim fan, Wilson recently released her highly-anticipated Bell Bottom Country album and headlined the sold out Country with a Flare Tour earlier this year. She will be performing at many festivals throughout 2023, including CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Watershed and Lollapalooza. Wilson also appeared in season five of the hit series Yellowstone, which Wrangler has collaborated with numerous times through costuming and the official %3Ci%3EWrangler+x+Yellowstone%3C%2Fi%3E+Collection.

“Over the last several years, Lainey Wilson has become a genuine and inspirational voice to fans of the brand, sharing her honest journey from a PRCA flag girl to an award-winning musician,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. “As the most recognized female artist in recent country music history and a leading voice in the western movement, we’re thrilled to have her represent Wrangler alongside other industry greats like George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.”

As the western movement continues to ride into mainstream fashion, Wrangler is at the forefront of denim trends with new washes and prints on bootcut and flare denim that have been crucial to the brand’s core for decades. The upcoming Wrangler fall/winter collection will be available nationwide and on %3Ci%3EWrangler%3C%2Fi%3E.com beginning in July. Key styles that Wilson can be spotted in include a denim vest, printed bootcuts, trumpet flare and velvet flare bottoms, a denim sherpa jacket and western button-down tops.

The brand will continue to team up with Wilson in 2024 with Wilson as the face of Wrangler women’s next spring and a Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Capsule Collection expected in the fall of 2024. To see Wilson’s favorite Wrangler picks and more about the Wilson and Wrangler duo follow %40%3Ci%3Ewrangler%3C%2Fi%3Eand %40laineywilsonmusic. Hear more from Wilson’s past interviews with the brand at %3Ci%3EWrangler%3C%2Fi%3ENetwork%3Ci%3E.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit %3Ci%3EWrangler.com.%3C%2Fi%3E

About Lainey Wilson

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry. Having been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, being crowned the most nominated female artist at the 2023 ACM awards, as well as the top nominated artist at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, the Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, “Things A Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, she recently achieved her third and fourth No. 1 song with “Heart Like a Truck” and HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck”. Her critically acclaimed album, “Bell Bottom Country,” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts and has amassed over 350 million streams to date. Most recently, she made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series “Yellowstone” as a musician character named Abby, where she premiered her original “Smell Like Smoke” as well as showcased other hits off her recent album including “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Hold My Halo”. Adding to her growing list of endeavors, Wilson was named “Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador,” was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards with the Rulebreaker Award, and most recently joined forces with Wrangler as the face of their 2023 fall/winter women's collection. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.laineywilson.com or follow on Instagram @laineywilsonmusic / Twitter @laineywilson / Facebook.com%2Flaineywilsonmusic.

