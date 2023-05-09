Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has launched its next generation V700+body+camera with mobile broadband capabilities to give public safety agencies another critical source of real-time field intelligence and collaboration. The V700 seamlessly integrates with Aware - a cloud-based platform that provides a common operating view - as well as the M500+in-car+video system, APX® radios and Holster+Aware sensors. This ecosystem of connected technologies offers command staff officer location and multiple points-of-view of an incident as it unfolds to improve response and officer safety. For example, the APX radio’s fall detection feature will trigger the V700 to start recording if an officer is down or unresponsive, giving incident managers immediate awareness of the officer’s situation so that they can dispatch appropriate assistance.

“In public safety, outcomes often hinge on an agency’s ability to surface the critical insights necessary to make better, faster decisions,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “The V700’s connectivity to our wider technology ecosystem - from radios and in-car video to command center software - offers an agency unprecedented understanding of an officer’s situation so they can direct the resources needed to be successful in that moment.”

To ensure a clear, accurate account of events, the V700’s precision high-definition sensor adjusts to low lighting like a human eye. Its additional features are designed to maximize officers’ time in their communities, including a high-capacity, field-swappable battery that can record continuously for up to 14 hours, so that officers can capture video throughout their entire shift. With mobile broadband capabilities, officers do not need to return to base to upload time-sensitive evidence into VideoManager+EL. Critical evidence can also be recovered after an incident - even if a recording wasn’t initiated - through the camera’s unique Record-After-The-Fact® feature, and AI can be applied during evidence analysis to transcribe footage for a clear record of events.

The V700 is now available for order in North America.

