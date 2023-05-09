New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced New+Relic+Grok, the world’s first generative AI assistant for observability. New Relic Grok reduces the toil of manually sifting through data, makes observability accessible to all regardless of prior experience, and unlocks insights from any telemetry data source. Leveraging OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) and New Relic’s unified telemetry data platform, New Relic Grok allows engineers to use natural language prompts to perform tasks previously done via traditional user interfaces—setup instrumentation, troubleshoot issues, build reports, manage accounts, and more. This accelerates New Relic customers’ efforts to consolidate telemetry data in its platform, increases the volume of queries that uncover insights, and enables new teams to adopt observability.

"Generative AI is a technological paradigm shift that will transform how software is developed and maintained,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “Winning solutions should go beyond chatbots and language processors to holistic intelligence solutions that provide a single source of truth, break down silos, and ensure knowledge workers work smarter and deliver clear business results."

“Ever since we invented cloud APM in 2008, we have pioneered innovations years ahead of competitors. New Relic Grok is the continuation of this DNA and defines how generative AI will transform our industry,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “New Relic Grok makes observability dramatically simpler, democratizes access to instant insights, and helps engineering teams realize the true potential of observability.”

Engineers rely on observability to run digital businesses and gain real-time insights into operations, system health, and customer experience. However, they are faced with mountains of siloed telemetry data, a lack of familiarity with increasingly complex systems, and hard-to-use troubleshooting interfaces. New Relic Grok aims to address these hurdles. It serves high-quality insights by deploying generative AI to a hyper scaled and unified telemetry data source, enables engineers to easily understand complex systems, and makes observability accessible to every engineer regardless of prior experience. As the vision of generative AI is realized, it fuels tool and data consolidation onto New Relic, the only platform that runs on a unified data source for all telemetry from all services monitored.

New Relic Grok will allow all engineers to:

Setup instrumentation and monitoring: Identify instrumentation gaps and provide instructions on instrumenting services, set up missing alerts, and automate alerts using Terraform.

Identify instrumentation gaps and provide instructions on instrumenting services, set up missing alerts, and automate alerts using Terraform. Isolate the root cause: Use chat to ask anything, such as “Why is my service not working?, ” and New Relic Grok will analyze piles of telemetry data and recent changes to identify the root cause.

Use chat to ask anything, such as ” and New Relic Grok will analyze piles of telemetry data and recent changes to identify the root cause. Debug code-level issues: With CodeStream and errors inbox, New Relic Grok automatically pinpoints code-level errors in the IDE and analyzes code, stack traces, and production telemetry to suggest fixes.

With CodeStream and errors inbox, New Relic Grok automatically pinpoints code-level errors in the IDE and analyzes code, stack traces, and production telemetry to suggest fixes. Generate reports and dashboards: With just a few words, anyone can generate a system or app health report complete with anomalies, issues, and recent deployments. No more trying to filter dashboards.

With just a few words, anyone can generate a system or app health report complete with anomalies, issues, and recent deployments. No more trying to filter dashboards. Natural language queries: Use plain language (in more than 50 languages) to craft analysis queries and translate query results into simple explanations for easy sharing with all teams, including executives.

Use plain language (in more than 50 languages) to craft analysis queries and translate query results into simple explanations for easy sharing with all teams, including executives. Manage admin tasks: Let New Relic Grok manage your account, users and user access, data retention rules, usage, billing, and more.

New Relic Grok comes on the heels of New+Relic%26rsquo%3Bs+first-of-its-kind+machine+learning+operations+%28MLOps%29+capability that allows engineering teams to monitor applications built with OpenAI%26rsquo%3Bs+GPT+Series+APIs. The AI assistant will be available soon via a limited preview as part of the New Relic all-in-one observability platform.

Sign+up+here to request access to the limited preview of New Relic Grok.

For more information, check out our:

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release, and the associated blog post and website, contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the availability of New Relic Grok and its functions, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press post is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005446/en/