CONCORD, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark today released its 2022 ESG Report, detailing the firm’s progress in creating value for key stakeholders through environmental, social, and governance commitments.



Highlights of the report include:

Enabling advisors to meet the growing demand for ESG-focused investment strategies:

In 2022, AssetMark launched its Values-Driven Investing Program to support financial advisors in differentiating and positioning their practices to serve the fast-growing segment of investors who seek to align their personal values with their overall financial goals. In addition to the ESG investment strategies, AssetMark launched a complementary training program and a robust suite of resources to support advisors in bringing ESG solutions to their clients.

“Investors are increasingly focused on using their financial resources to support their values,” said Natalie Wolfsen, Chief Executive Officer. “At AssetMark, helping advisors meet evolving investor preferences is fundamental to our mission of enabling scalable growth.”

Expanding representation in our workforce:

AssetMark is deeply committed to fostering an enriching, diverse, and inclusive culture among its nearly 1,000 employees. In 2022, the company made significant investments into its learning and development program, established a Diversity Council to develop and implement DEI strategies, and launched an employee learning library covering relevant topics.

In 2022, 43% of the workforce identified as female, and a third (33%) were people of color. Of the nearly one-quarter of the workforce that was promoted last year, 44% were female and 31% were people of color.

Advancing philanthropy in AssetMark’s communities:

In 2022, AssetMark donated over $625,000 in support of 175 philanthropic organizations. Additionally, employees spent a collective 851 hours supporting causes that positively impact the industry and communities where they live and work. The firm also launched Future Advisors, a program that connects AssetMark advisors and high-performing college students with a career interest in financial planning for mentorship and employment opportunities.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of advisors, their clients, and our shared communities,” said Wolfsen. “We’ve been honored to serve organizations driving meaningful change for worthy causes, such as education, health, anti-violence, and the environment.”

AssetMark’s full 2022 ESG report can be found here.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark offers a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has approximately 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 243,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our ability to enable advisors to meet the growing demand for ESG-focused investment strategies and our ability to continue to expand diverse representation in our workforce. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those identified in our most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]