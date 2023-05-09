The Company achieved an Adjusted Revenue1 annual growth rate of 279%, C$8,425,719 in 2022 (C$2,220,424 in 2021)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") ( TSXV: NURS )( FSE: SO6 )( HYDTF ) an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Hydreight’s total top-line non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue1 for 2022 reached C$8,425,719, representing a growth rate of 279% over the Company’s 2021 Adjusted Revenue1 of C$2,220,424.

“2022 has been a year of hypergrowth for Hydreight. We have achieved considerable traction and consistent month-over-month growth, continuously attracting new service providers to the platform, and expanding our footprint to 437 cities throughout the United States in 2022,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “707 new businesses signed up on the platform in 2022, a 593% increase over 2021 sign-ups.”

Hydreight is an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform that makes it possible to book health and wellness services at home. Registered nurses and other licensed providers on the platform can be their own bosses and offer services independently with the oversight of a Hydreight medical director. The platform provides them with access to a digital pharmacy, as well as a full suite of HIPAA-compliant tools to manage their businesses.

The Company believes the following Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful insight to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers:

2022 2021 Growth Adjusted Revenue $ 8,425,719 $ 2,220,424 279% Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 1,248,441 77,185 Deduct - business partner payouts on application service gross revenue 2,908,847 943,822 GAAP Revenue $ 4,268,431 $ 1,199,417 256% Adjusted Gross Margin $ 3,253,212 $ 1,587,605 105% Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 1,248,441 943,822 Deduct - inventory impairment 169,269 - GAAP Gross Margin $ 1,835,502 $ 643,783 185%

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The total comprehensive loss for 2022 was C$6,112,622, which included a C$3.94M charge reported as listing expense on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. As detailed in Note 3 of the audited financial statements, the listing expense is the excess of the fair value of consideration over the net assets acquired as part of the listing on the TSXV and is primarily a non-cash expense. Other material expenses directly attributable to the listing are reported in several line items on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss, including management fees, professional and consulting fees, and share-based payment expenses.

“Hydreight is generating significant operating cash flows and is a business that has achieved largely organic growth in all revenue-generating areas including subscriber signups, pharmacy orders, and service delivery,” added Madden. “I believe that our focus on ensuring that the platform is optimized for scalability, as well as our focus on the success of the users on our platform, has led to our exceptional outcomes. I expect to see growth continue throughout 2023.”

New Business Partner/Service Provider Signups Per Month:

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2021 4 5 9 10 9 2 13 4 6 14 14 12 102 2022 22 13 38 37 63 68 49 73 71 103 99 71 707 2023* 65 57 63 76 - - - - - - - - 261

* First four months of 2023

2022 Business Highlights:

Hydreight expanded its footprint to 437 cities throughout the United States in 2022

707 new businesses signed up on the platform in 2022, a 593% increase over 2021

A major platform update was completed to enhance scalability and feature offerings, particularly for whitelabeling strategic business-to-business (B2B) accounts

A major update to the Hydreight Wellness App gave service providers on the platform greater control of their service offering as well as improved training, usability, reporting, and more

Major pharmaceutical partnerships were signed with Empower, McKesson, Medline, and Olympia

Hydreight participated as the lead sponsor of the "National Nurses March" in Washington, DC in May of 2022, which attracted tens of thousands of nurses

The completion of a successful business combination (the “Transaction”) between IV Hydreight Inc., Victory Square Technologies ( CSE:VST ) ( VSQTF), and the Company (then a “capital pool company” under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, which was named Perihelion Capital Ltd.), significantly expanded the Company’s network and access to resources

) ( VSQTF), and the Company (then a “capital pool company” under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, which was named Perihelion Capital Ltd.), significantly expanded the Company’s network and access to resources Following completion of the Transaction, the Company’s common shares resumed trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 1, 2022



Pursuant to a salary review conducted by the board of directors of the Company, the Company has decided to increase the salary of Mr. Shane Madden, the CEO and Director of the Company, from $180,000 USD to $240,000 USD, effective as of May 1st, 2023. The board’s decision to increase Mr. Madden’s salary is in recognition of Mr. Madden’s contribution to the Company since the completion of the transaction.

Please see SEDAR for complete copies of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS )(FSE: SO6)( HYDTF) is a home healthcare and wellness platform, and medical network, that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com .

Patients can download the Hydreight Wellness App from the Apple App store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Gross Margin. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue, or ‘top-line’ revenue, as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight Wellness App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company believes that these measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information. The on-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

