Ohio’s largest online public charter school, Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation from the Ohio Department of Education. This is the second time OHVA has been recognized, and the Purple Star designation will remain in place until 2026.

A trusted online learning partner for more than 20 years, OHVA is the only all-virtual school to receive this honor in Ohio. The award is part of the Ohio DOE’s Each Child, Our Future program, the state’s strategic plan for education, which recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families.

“OHVA is proud to support Ohio military families and understands the unique challenges they face with relocation and the social-emotional toll that can occur for students during key developmental years,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, Executive Director. “Our staff and our school are committed to doing all we can to support Ohio families who give so much to our country, and we are honored to receive this distinction.”

The full-time online public-school currently serves 400 active, reserve and retired military families.

Ohio’s military-connected youth require holistic support to ensure that their unique social, emotional and academic needs are met. Schools that receive this designation have met specific criteria such as having a dedicated point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school, keeping teachers informed of the military-connected students in their classrooms and, optionally, providing staff training on special considerations to provide for military students and families.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For military families especially, OHVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

