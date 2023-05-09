CB Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank, announced the end of the $10.0 million stock repurchase program on May 1, 2023, that commenced on May 2, 2022. In connection with the program, the Company purchased a total of 74,656 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $22.38 per share.

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005771/en/