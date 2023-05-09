AMTD Singapore hotel is proud to set up signage display on top of the building to showcase brand values

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), together with our subsidiary, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD; “AMTD Digital”), are happy to announce that the Singapore Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has granted us the License Permit to display and showcase “DAO AMTD” signage on top of the DAO by Dorsett AMTD Singapore.

The latest development serves to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to Singapore as the headquarters of AMTD Digital and to further showcase our brand values in the hospitality industry.

The DAO by Dorsett AMTD Singapore is strategically located in the vibrant central district of Singapore, offering luxurious accommodation to business and leisure travellers alike. The hotel also features high-end amenities and facilities that cater to the discerning taste of guests. With the display of the “DAO AMTD” signage, our guests can now easily identify and locate the hotel from a distance, making their travel experience seamless.

Dr Timothy Tong, Chairman of AMTD Digital, expressed his delight at this development, “We are extremely proud that the DAO by Dorsett AMTD Singapore has received the BCA License Permit to now officially display the DAO AMTD signage on top of its building. We are committed to contributing and creating a sustainable future for Singapore, enhancing the hospitality industry, and further building a strong connectivity between AMTD and the Singaporean community.”

As we continue to build our brand in Singapore and beyond, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital remain fully committed to providing the best-in-class services to our guests and partners, in person and digitally. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, partners and stakeholders for their support and contribution towards our success.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

