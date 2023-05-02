PR Newswire

Ansys receives Silver Stevie® Award for Earth Rescue online series, featuring Ansys customers bringing sustainable ideas to life

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, with more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry submitted this year

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Sustainability & Environment category of The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Ansys was nominated in the Conferences & Meetings category for Tech Event.

From unlocking the power of renewable energy to removing orbital debris from space, Earth Rescue tells the stories of innovative companies around the world that are applying engineering genius and Ansys simulation solutions to combat climate change. In a climate crisis, where time is of the essence, simulation helps to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable planet by giving engineers the insight to explore, test, and create their world-changing ideas faster and more efficiently.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges commended Ansys' Earth Rescue series for its interesting subject matter, strong research, and valuable information.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

"Earth Rescue highlighted visionary Ansys customers that are engineering radical new ideas in the fight against climate change," said Andy Kincheloe, vice president of global marketing, channel, and go-to-market operations at Ansys. "With the predictive power of simulation, innovators can explore how products will work in the real world, reducing or eliminating expensive physical prototypes. As a result, new innovations are brought to market faster, more cost-effectively, and more sustainably."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. To watch episodes of Earth Rescue, visit https://www.ansys.com/earth-rescue.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

