Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 9, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:


Date:

May 9, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Dial-in number:

(877) 883-0383 (Domestic) or (412) 902-6506 (International)

Passcode:

3370620

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:


Date:

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT, May 9, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EDT, May 16, 2023

Dial-in number:

(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International)

Passcode:

1969560

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until August 7, 2023

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
[email protected]

