Zimmer Biomet Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

WARSAW, Ind., May 2, 2023

Company's seventh sustainability report highlights progress in product quality & safety, environmental impact improvements and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

WARSAW, Ind., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report provides an overview of the company's environmental, social, governance program, progress and accomplishments. Further, the report outlines the company's new commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions at all manufacturing sites by 2050, discloses Zimmer Biomet EEO-1 data and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Keri P. Mattox, Chief Communications and Administration Officer, Zimmer Biomet commented, "We are proud to release our Sustainability Report, which features our progress in developing a more sustainable business globally and our commitment to ever-higher standards of patient safety and quality in our products and services, and to world-class integrity and ethical business practices. The report showcases Zimmer Biomet's commitment to deliver on our mission – to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

The report highlights Zimmer Biomet's accomplishments, including:

  • Achieved our 2022 milestones towards Zimmer Biomet's 2026 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion representation goals for women globally, and people of color in the U.S. at the director-level and above, while also publicly disclosing EEO-1 data for the first time
  • Launched our Best & Preferred Place to Work strategy focused on shared purpose, deeper connections, holistic well-being and professional and personal growth
  • Continued progress on our quality management programs and performance, demonstrating a 10-fold decrease in product recalls since 2016 and again maintaining fewer than 10 product recalls in 2022
  • Earned a Leadership Level grade of A- from the Carbon Disclosure Project
  • Continued progress on our Science Based Target initiative-approved goal to reduce our operational (Scope 1 + 2) emissions 50% and purchased goods and services (Scope 3) emissions 15% by 2030
  • Upgraded to 'AA' ESG rating by MSCI in February 2023

Find the full report on https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com/corporate-governance/sustainability-report


About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Media

Investors

Meredith Weissman

Zach Weiner

(703) 346-3127

(908) 591-6955

[email protected]

[email protected]



Heather Zoumas-Lubeski


(445) 248-0577


[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=DE87007&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-publishes-2022-sustainability-report-301813018.html

