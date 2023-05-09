EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

