Weave Launches AI-Driven Review Response Tool for Healthcare Providers

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the launch of Response Assistant, its first AI-driven feature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005400/en/

Weave_Reviews_Assistant_Web_v2_%281%29.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Now available to Weave’s 27,000+ customers, Response Assistant enhances the Weave product to further save customers’ time by using AI to draft responses and other content. The first use case allows users to use AI to draft a response to a patient review with one click. The user can then edit the reply before submitting, saving time as they manage their online reputation and practice reviews.

“Reviews are the lifeblood of specialty healthcare practices, as more than half of patients look at online reviews of healthcare providers before scheduling an appointment. This is a great place for us to start with AI,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Weave. “Our focus on automating repetitive tasks in specialty healthcare practices has been a key strength for Weave since our founding, and we have multiple enhancements on the roadmap that will leverage AI to make patient communication and engagement easier for every office.”

Online reviews are increasingly important for practices in attracting new patients. In+Weave%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Healthcare+Business+Insights+Report, 77% of offices said online reviews are vital to growing their business, but only 41% regularly ask patients for reviews after their appointment.

In the last year, Weave has added several feature enhancements to its Reviews product. Review Analytics, launched in June 2022, allows Weave users to monitor important metrics like the number of review invitations sent, how many reviews the business has received, and how many reviews your business has replied to, an+important+factor+for+local+search+rankings.

To learn more about Weave’s Reviews product and the all-in-one platform, go to getweave.com%2Fcustomer-review-software%2F

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005400r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005400/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.