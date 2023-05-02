Coronation Celebrations at Sea on board Cunard's Three Queens

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VALENCIA, Calif., May 2, 2023

VALENCIA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard joins the celebration in marking the historic coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a range of coronation-themed activities planned on all three of its Queens.

QV_Naming_2007.jpg

Cunard celebrates the coronation of His Majesty The King onboard all three ships.

From street parties in the majestic Grand Lobby to themed musical performances, films and quizzes, guests on board Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth will be able to truly immerse themselves in the regal festivities.

An exclusive Coronation dinner menu has been created for the evening of Saturday, May 6, inspired by King Charles' love of farming, agriculture, game, and organic principles. It features a selection of specially curated dishes showcasing some of his favorite ingredients, to create a meal that perfectly commemorates this auspicious occasion.

Specially designed cocktails will be available to toast Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, including a "Coronation Oath" made with Prosecco, White Vermouth, Grapefruit and Cardamom Bitters and a "Monarch Martini" using Cunard's 3 Queens Gin.

All three ships will be at sea for the big day and will broadcast the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey into the ships' Royal Court Theatres and stateroom TVs. Queen Elizabeth guests will be just starting their nine-night tour of Southern Japan and Taiwan, visiting the stunningly beautiful island of Hualien and the idyllic tropical paradise of Miyakojima, while Queen Victoria will be returning from a 12-night voyage around the Canary Islands.

A brand-new Coronation Celebration voyage was announced earlier this week, with Queen Mary 2 sailing roundtrip from Southampton on May 2 to Cunard's spiritual home port of Liverpool.

Cunard's world-renowned Insights program across the fleet will feature royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, historian Caroline Aston and etiquette expert Grant Harrold.

Each ship will also host a deck walk in honor of The Big Help Out on Monday May 8, to raise money for youth charity The Prince's Trust, a proud partner of Cunard's for the past 15 years since the Queen Consort was named as godmother to Queen Victoria in 2007. This significant milestone will be celebrated on a special British Isles voyage in August. To date, thanks to the generosity of guests, crew and friends, Cunard has raised over $3.37 million for the Trust. The charity helps young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to build a better future for themselves, through employment, education and enterprise.

Cunard's royal connections date back to August 1861, when Prince Alfred sailed from Halifax to Liverpool on Cunard's SS Arabia. More recently, Cunard is immensely proud that members of the royal family have graced each of the ships in its current fleet.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard
Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline
YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:
Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]
Cindy Adams, [email protected]

Cunard_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA86780&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronation-celebrations-at-sea-on-board-cunards-three-queens-301813027.html

SOURCE Cunard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA86780&Transmission_Id=202305021002PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA86780&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.