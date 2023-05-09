UBS Advisor Team Mainsail Wealth Partners Named to the Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Mainsail+Wealth+Partners, an advisor team in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams for 2023, ranking #8 in the United States.

“It is an extraordinary accomplishment to be recognized as one of the top 10 Private Wealth Management teams in the country,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive, “This recognition is a true testament to the caliber of advice and service the Mainsail team provides to their clients every day.”

The team consists of Private Wealth Advisors Drew Freides, Michael Kanigher and Steven Westerman; Financial Advisors Melanie Desma, Brendan Carroll and Kate Freeman; and Team Associates Mark Thompson, Langdon Froomer, Nadine Babiuch, Lise Ly, Corinne Carroll, Gilberto Sanchez, Katherine Whitlock, Amanda Meraz and Qiqi Zhang.

Mainsail Wealth Partners is responsible for managing over $7 billion in invested client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Their clientele include senior executives at public and private companies and multigenerational families.

The team provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, which incorporate liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies into their investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

Mainsail Wealth Partners previously ranked #18 on Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2022.

The annual Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Teams recognizes wealth advisory teams across the country that specialize in serving individuals and families. The ranking is compiled based on a number of qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

For the full list and further information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Fprivate-wealth.

