Hyundai Palisade Awarded 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX

  • Hyundai Palisade SUV Awarded for a Second Time for Best Interior and UX
  • Ten Winners Landed a Spot on the 2023 Wards Best Interiors and UX List

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Palisade has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX winner for a second time. The award evaluates the user-friendliness of the driver-assist technologies, the ease of access to information without distraction as well as interior design, and materials. Palisade was awarded for its easy-to-navigate menus, stress-free phone pairing and performance of its voice-recognition system, along with its overall impressive interior design features.

The Wards Best Interiors and UX list features ten winners from across multiple categories including sedans, minivans, crossover SUVs, trucks and more. The awards ceremony will be part of Wards, AutoTech: Detroit event, held June 7-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

"We are proud to have the Hyundai Palisade included once again as one of Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX for 2023," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we put a lot of effort into creating user-friendly interiors with a design elegance that consumers desire. We appreciate the recognition by Wards."

According to Wards Editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX judge, Drew Winter, "The Hyundai Palisade's interior and user-experience stands out, even when compared with products costing thousands more. Wards judges loved the CUV's opulent materials, beige-on-beige color scheme, user-centric ergonomics and overall creative design. The display screen graphics, massaging driver's seat and heated, ventilated and power seats galore impressed us, too."

About WardsAuto
WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive editorial, insights, and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa Tech business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

