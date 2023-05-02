PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To remove barriers and create more equitable, affordable post-high school education opportunities for Indiana's growing immigrant population, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced grants totaling $500,000 to four local nonprofits that offer education assistance to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, also known as Dreamers.

Currently, Indiana is one of only two states that does not offer DACA eligible students living in Indiana in-state tuition to its state-run colleges and universities.

"Dreamers deserve the same chance to succeed as their classmates, and right now, many who live in Indiana are unable to afford college because they must pay higher out-of-state tuition fees, which can pose a real challenge for them and their families," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of Lilly USA and Lilly Immunology, and chief customer officer.

The grants will go to the following organizations that serve Indiana's immigrant population:

Students can apply for educational assistance through these organizations or through the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

Jonsson continued, "Lilly's support is meant to bridge the gap until more commonsense solutions, including legislation, can remove these higher education barriers for many immigrants in Indiana. Our state's economy needs all our residents to be upskilled to their full potential if we want to meet the demands of the future and stay competitive as a state."

Lilly strongly supports the rights of immigrants, including a pathway to citizenship in the United States for Dreamers. Lilly proudly employs DACA recipients and advocates for sensible immigration reforms that cultivate and support a diverse and skilled workforce.

