FirstEnergy Donates, Plants Nearly 700 Trees in Mercer County to Celebrate Earth and Arbor Days

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW CASTLE, Pa., May 2, 2023

NEW CASTLE, Pa., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth and Arbor Days, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has donated nearly 700 trees to organizations in Mercer County, Pennsylvania. With the goal of restoring forested habitat within the community, employee volunteers of FirstEnergy and its subsidiary Penn Power recently planted 450 trees at the Custaloga Town Scout Reservation, 150 trees at Buhl Park and 100 trees throughout the Hermitage School District.

FirstEnergy_Logo.jpg

This year's donation of trees to organizations in Mercer County complement FirstEnergy's donation of more than 1,000 trees planted at Buhl Park and other locations in recent years. Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 40,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in western Pennsylvania, these tree-planting events are one of several projects employees will complete this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees, and more than a dozen employee volunteers spent several hours planting them around the community this month to be enjoyed by the public and many of our local employees and their families," said Jessica Shaffer, environmental scientist and Green Team leader at FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

"These trees will help restore forested habitat within the park that we've lost over the years, and we look forward to monitoring the trees and helping them along as they mature," said Ryan Voisey, director of operations at Buhl Park. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Penn Power's ongoing commitment to preserving our local parks and forests."

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy employees planting the trees in Mercer County are available for download on Flickr. Video/B-Roll footage from previous tree-planting event can be viewed here.

favicon.png?sn=NY87868&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-donates-plants-nearly-700-trees-in-mercer-county-to-celebrate-earth-and-arbor-days-301813348.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87868&Transmission_Id=202305021033PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87868&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.