Cyberattacks are on the rise and so is the cost of a data breach. IBM and the Ponemon Institute estimate that the cost of data breaches has reached an all-time high globally, averaging $4.35 million in 2022 per incident. With the increasing number of cyberattacks and a shortage of security skills, many companies struggle to adequately plan for attacks that could significantly damage their operations and reputation. Recognizing this challenge, companies are turning to MSSPs to help defend their ever-evolving IT networks and assets against data breaches.

To provide MSSPs additional tools to protect their clients, Keysight has enhanced its Threat Simulator offering to include new consumption-based pricing. Additional capabilities and enhancements include:

New on-premises hosting and cloud-based hosting

Realistic breach and attack simulations for the full Cyber Kill Chain ® , relevant software threats, and advanced persistent threats

Automation to validate the ability of multiple security controls to alert the security information and event management (SIEM)

Keysight’s Threat Simulator is an award-winning BAS solution with a wide range of tests and recommendations, including MITRE ATT&CK® endpoint, user, and network assessments. The solution gives MSSPs:

Flexible commercial models to help build differentiated services to meet customer needs

On-premises hosting options to meet the needs of companies who have strict data sovereignty requirements

Assistance in supplying very detailed remediation advice and instructions to customers

Solutions to enhance MSSP security and consultancy services, such as penetration testing and red teaming

Strategies to reduce the cost of serving customers by moving them away from manual and legacy testing tools

Scott Register, Keysight Vice President Security Solutions said: "People, processes, and technology can’t always be perfect. With attackers looking to exploit any weakness, it’s important for organizations to proactively shorten the window of opportunity for adversaries. Keysight provides the proactive capabilities for MSSPs to rapidly find, remediate, and validate their customers’ exploitable security vulnerabilities — before they become headline news.”

