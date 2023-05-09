Keysight Launches Cybersecurity Partnership Program for Managed Security Service Providers

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) launches a new cybersecurity partnership+program+for+managed+security+service+providers+%28MSSP%29 to improve the security posture of organizations using the industry-leading breach and attack simulation (BAS) capabilities of Keysight+Threat+Simulator.

Cyberattacks are on the rise and so is the cost of a data breach. IBM and the Ponemon Institute estimate that the cost of data breaches has reached an all-time high globally, averaging $4.35 million in 2022 per incident. With the increasing number of cyberattacks and a shortage of security skills, many companies struggle to adequately plan for attacks that could significantly damage their operations and reputation. Recognizing this challenge, companies are turning to MSSPs to help defend their ever-evolving IT networks and assets against data breaches.

To provide MSSPs additional tools to protect their clients, Keysight has enhanced its Threat Simulator offering to include new consumption-based pricing. Additional capabilities and enhancements include:

  • New on-premises hosting and cloud-based hosting
  • Realistic breach and attack simulations for the full Cyber Kill Chain®, relevant software threats, and advanced persistent threats
  • Detailed remediation via comprehensive Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) indicators of compromise (IOC)
  • Automation to validate the ability of multiple security controls to alert the security information and event management (SIEM)

Keysight’s Threat Simulator is an award-winning BAS solution with a wide range of tests and recommendations, including MITRE ATT&CK® endpoint, user, and network assessments. The solution gives MSSPs:

  • Flexible commercial models to help build differentiated services to meet customer needs
  • On-premises hosting options to meet the needs of companies who have strict data sovereignty requirements
  • Assistance in supplying very detailed remediation advice and instructions to customers
  • Solutions to enhance MSSP security and consultancy services, such as penetration testing and red teaming
  • Strategies to reduce the cost of serving customers by moving them away from manual and legacy testing tools

Scott Register, Keysight Vice President Security Solutions said: "People, processes, and technology can’t always be perfect. With attackers looking to exploit any weakness, it’s important for organizations to proactively shorten the window of opportunity for adversaries. Keysight provides the proactive capabilities for MSSPs to rapidly find, remediate, and validate their customers’ exploitable security vulnerabilities — before they become headline news.”

Resources

Cyber Kill Chain® is a registered trademark of Lockheed Martin Corporation. MITRE ATT&CK® and ATT&CK® are registered trademarks of The MITRE Corporation.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005781r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005781/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.