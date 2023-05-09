Verizon announces new +play savings from streaming, gaming and lifestyle brands

For a limited time and exclusively for Verizon customers, get savings on Netflix, Snapchat+, MasterClass, Hallmark and more

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re streaming the latest talked-about series, sharing content with your friends or on a personal wellness journey, Verizon has you covered with new offers available to customers on +play.*

Throughout the month of May, take advantage of savings on the subscriptions you love on +play, which are available for a limited time and exclusively for Verizon customers. Take advantage of these deals by visiting plusplay.verizon.com.

  • Get a year of Netflix Premium, on us. For a limited time, purchase an annual subscription from a selection of +play partners and get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan – a $240 value – on us.
  • Take your Snapchat experience to the next level. Starting May 10, get an exclusive offer for three months of Snapchat+ on us. With Snapchat+ subscribers get access to early, exclusive and experimental features.
  • Celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Awareness Month. Get 50% off of the regular price of a KOCOWA+ premium monthly subscription for three months to access the ultimate destination for Korean entertainment with multi language subtitles.
  • Sharpen your skills. Whether learning to write a screenplay or how to unleash your inner entrepreneur, learn from the masters. And now, get three months of MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, on us.
  • Stream in Spanish. Starting May 9, get 30 days of FlixLatino – the premium streaming service for Spanish-language films, series, cartoons for kids and documentaries – on us.
  • Indulge in your favorite Hallmark flick. Hallmark movies aren’t just for the holidays! Subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now through +play and get the first month for just $0.99.

Visit plusplay.verizon.com to claim these offers and browse through 30 services available through the platform, which is exclusive to Verizon customers and on the network America relies on.

*+play access included for Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home, and LTE Home subscribers. Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase; additional terms apply.

