IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the premier conference and trade show for the roofing and exterior construction industries, announced today its call for presentations for the 2024 event is now open. IRE 2024 will take place February 6-8, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

For over 65 years, the International Roofing Expo provides the industry with a robust event comprised of educational sessions, exhibitions and networking opportunities. The show attracts residential and commercial contractors, remodelers, builders, distributors, architects, engineers and manufacturers from across the globe.

"Education is the most vital part of the overall IRE experience, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from and network with industry leaders and peers," says Rich Russo, Show Director for the International Roofing Expo. "By attending the sessions, roofing professionals can gain valuable knowledge and insights that can help them improve their businesses and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."

The IRE education program is comprised of 45 separate 90-minute sessions that take place over three days of conference. The sessions are grouped together in educational tracks that include:

Residential and Commercial Roof Systems and Techniques

Window and Siding Systems and Technical Skills

Sustainable Building, Solar, Artificial Intelligence and Green Building Practices

Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities

Employee Hiring, Training and Retention

Management and Leadership Skills

Financial Strategies and Money Management

Selling Strategies and Lead Generation

Customer Service and Retention

Marketing Best Practices and Strategies

Emerging Industry Technologies

Workplace Health and Safety

Navigating Insurance Companies and Regulations

The IRE 2023 experienced an 88 percent increase in attendance from the 2022 expo, gathering industry professionals from across the world. The expo hosted a highly engaging and well-attended conference program where attendees gained knowledge on the most relevant industry topics.

"Our attendees include seasoned veterans to new professionals just joining the industry and they are hungry for all types of content. They want to attend sessions that help them improve the way they run their businesses, expand their skill sets and stay at the forefront of industry trends," said Brandi McElhaney, Senior Conference Manager for the International Roofing Expo.

In addition to traditional presentations, the IRE constantly seeks innovative content to continue to engage attendees during conference sessions. Proposal submissions may include how-to classes, panel discussions, hands-on workshops amongst other creative concepts.

The deadline for submissions is May 29, 2023. For additional details on the Call for Presentation process and to submit a proposal, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com

About International Roofing Expo

The International Roofing Expo® is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions, and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com

Follow International Roofing Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay in touch for the most up-to-date information on the 2024 expo.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

