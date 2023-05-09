How I Got Here: Russ Bendel

In the #HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Russ Bendel, Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of The Habit Burger Grill in this installment.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / After more than five decades of service in the restaurant industry, Russ Bendel has announced his retirement as chief executive officer from The Habit Burger Grill.

Russ joined The Habit when the brand had just 16 restaurants. Today, with approximately 350 restaurants (and growing), Russ is passing the baton into the capable hands of his successor, Shannon Hennessy.

Bendel is a restaurant industry veteran, and his leadership has made a profound impact on The Habit, Yum! Brands and all who have worked with him.

Keep reading to learn more about his storied career journey.

EDUCATION

William Tennent High School , Warminster, Pennsylvania, United States (1968 -1972)

, Warminster, Pennsylvania, United States (1968 -1972) Florida International University BA, Hospitality Management Miami, Florida, United States (1972 - 1976)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

As a student, Russ had a bright imagination, and his mind frequently hopped from one idea to the next.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

In college, I first thought of majoring in accounting, but after one semester, I learned that finance was not for me. That's when I leaned on my experience working in restaurants as a teen and young adult and pivoted to a degree in hospitality management, which was not that mainstream at the time. This "road less traveled" was integral in launching my career.

WORK

First Job: In high school, I worked at McDonald's, where I learned workplace responsibility and commitment to QSC: quality, service and cleanliness. Back then, burgers and cheeseburgers cost less than a dollar! Our industry has evolved since 1969, and I've been moving, changing and growing with it every step of the way.

Food Concepts, The Copper Door | 1978 - 1982: Restaurant General Manager, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

| 1978 - 1982: Restaurant General Manager, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Marriott International | 1982: Restaurant General Manager, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

| 1982: Restaurant General Manager, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Host International | 1982 - 1985: District Manager/Director of Operations, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

| 1982 - 1985: District Manager/Director of Operations, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania El Torito | 1985 - 1992: President/Chief Operating Officer, Long Beach, California

| 1985 - 1992: President/Chief Operating Officer, Long Beach, California Panda Express | 1993 - 1994: President/Chief Operating Officer, Rosemead, California

| 1993 - 1994: President/Chief Operating Officer, Rosemead, California Outback Steakhouse | 1994 - 1997: Franchisee, San Diego, California

| 1994 - 1997: Franchisee, San Diego, California Roy's Restaurants | 1997 - 1999: President/Chief Executive Officer, Dallas, Texas

| 1997 - 1999: President/Chief Executive Officer, Dallas, Texas Mimi's Café | 1999 - 2007: Chief Executive Officer, Dallas, Texas

| 1999 - 2007: Chief Executive Officer, Dallas, Texas The Cheesecake Factory | 2007 - 2008: President/Chief Executive Officer, Calabasas, California

| 2007 - 2008: President/Chief Executive Officer, Calabasas, California The Habit Burger Grill | 2008 - 2023: Chief Executive Officer, Irvine, California

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

Restaurant founders: Throughout my career, I've had the good fortune of being able to work with founders at El Torito, Panda Express, Outback Steakhouse and Cheesecake Factory. I took away so many learnings from them, most notably, how change is inevitable in this industry and that if you are afraid of it, success will be an uphill battle.

COVID-19 pandemic: The "embracing change" mindset serviced me most during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in my opinion, has been the most volatile and challenging time the restaurant industry has faced to date. As a brand, The Habit Burger Grill had to pivot and do it immediately. We were lucky enough to have almost completed work on our mobile app when COVID hit, which we were able to push forward and launch at a very critical time. Plus, we introduced a curbside pick-up model, which drastically affected our business in a positive way.

Do you believe in work/life balance?

I wholeheartedly support a schedule that works best for our team members and their families. Within the boundaries of this flexible schedule, it is important to me that we see a team-focused structure, so that in-person collaboration continues to serve the 3Cs that I, and the brand, value so highly: celebration, collaboration and connection.

I adopt this philosophy to my own life, dedicated equally to my work family, my spouse and our kids. Of course, there have been times when I've leaned on my family to keep our wheels turning, and I'm so lucky to have the support system I do. But I truly believe in work/life balance and giving myself and others grace as we figure out what that means for each member of our Habit team.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

Listen more. In meetings and conversations, many people are waiting for a pause so they can interject. If we're all doing that, nothing moves forward, nothing gets done and great ideas go unheard.

What makes you happy?

I love to see the growth of others both personally and professionally. You'll often see me on LinkedIn celebrating and congratulating the success of others. If we don't cheer each other on and lift each other up, then why are we here? Rooting for everyone around me brings me joy, energy and a sense of connection.

How did you successfully lead The Habit Burger Grill?

I surrounded myself with great people - people who are smart, positive and challenge me to be better.

