MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / VIOR INC. (« Vior » or the « Corporation »), ( TSXV:VIO, Financial)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria"), for its Lake Mirabelli Lithium property package (the "Property"), located approximately 300 kilometers north of the town of Matagami, in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Property consists of 49 claims, adjacent to claims owned by Brunswick Exploration Inc. and Li-FT Power Ltd.

The Agreement outlines the final terms and conditions between Vior and Stria; providing Stria with the right to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Property. This Agreement will be subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including acceptance and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Agreement Highlights:

Stria will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Property over a 14-month period by:

completing before September 21, 2023, a minimum aggregate amount of exploration expenditures of at least $42,000, and file all required reports and assessment work, in order to maintain the Property in good standing under the Mining Act (Quebec); and

completing cash payments to Vior totalling $175,000 over a 14-month period; and

completing share payments to Vior totalling 950,000 shares over a 14-month period.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior, stated: "We are very pleased to announce this Agreement with a quality partner like Stria who will ensure that the Property remains in good standing and that it receives the attention that it deserves to uncover its lithium potential. The Property was a non-strategic asset for Vior that had been dormant for several years, and now Vior shareholders have the opportunity to participate in its upside potential by having Stria advance it."

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President for VIOR and Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration corporation based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects in Quebec, which include its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Lithium Project and its Skyfall Nickel project.

Forward-Looking Statements

