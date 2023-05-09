Oasis Cannabis Dispensary Welcomes The Real McCoy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA Inc., and Oasis Cannabis Dispensary are pleased to welcome The Real McCoy to our Dispensary shelves. The Real McCoy is a boutique cannabis company located in Nevada that prides themselves on producing the purest indoor grown cannabis.

Oasis Cannabis Dispensary is proud to be carrying The Real McCoy's small batch, high quality hand crafted flower, which compliments our already wide variety of cannabis products offered.

Oasis Dispensary General Manager, Portia Davis states, "Excited to have The Real McCoy as a part of our menu!"

After meeting with The Real McCoy team, it's clear that our values and passions are aligned. Both teams work hard to provide affordable high quality cannabis to all. Our overall goal is to bring the amazing plant to the people and we can't wait to have our customers enjoy The Real McCoy products.

The Real McCoy owner, Carissa McCoy, says, "The Real McCoy is a family owned and operated Cultivation and Production facility. We believe in providing quality medicine at an affordable price and we are excited to be able to give to the community and the locals. Everyone at The Real McCoy is extremely passionate about this plant and the opportunity to be available at Oasis. This is the way!"

The Real McCoy operates in a new 12,000 square foot state of the art growing facility in Northern Nevada, with 25 years growing experience and extensive knowledge of the cannabis industry. The Real McCoy has adapted state-of-the-art growing practices, from nutrients to a wide variety of world class genetics to utilizing top technologies to ensure the prime environment for growing the best cannabis in the state.

CLS Holdings USA Inc., CEO, Andrew Glashow says, "After meeting with the principals, hearing The Real McCoy story, and seeing the operation, it became readily apparent that this small batch grower produced an outstanding product. We are excited to have it in the store."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession.

Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.

