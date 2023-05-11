Smith-Midland Assists in Taking Healthcare to the Next Level with SlenderWall

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin production on a $4.5 million project containing more than four hundred SlenderWall® Architectural precast panels for the new care tower on the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital campus in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

The panels will have a white acid-etch finish with Vertical Reveals. The SlenderWall® panel is a unified system combining steel-stud framing which is ready for drywall and windows, has continuous insulation and weighs 66% less than traditional precast panels. Production will begin later this year with installation beginning in early 2024.

"We are proud that our SlenderWall panels were selected to be installed at the new care tower at Atrium Health Wake Forest. Our SlenderWall precast panels are a complete system, ready to install at delivery and offer little to no maintenance, meaning lower labor costs and faster turnaround. We look remain confident in our ability to secure many additional large-scale architectural and structural precast projects in the future," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

The team at Smith-Midland, Virginia, will be assisting with the design alongside HKS Architects and CPL Architecture, Engineering and Planning, as well as General Contractors, Brasfield and Gorrie/Grank L. Blum Joint Venture.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752213/Smith-Midland-Assists-in-Taking-Healthcare-to-the-Next-Level-with-SlenderWall

img.ashx?id=752213

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.