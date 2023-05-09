Other Neurodegenerative Conditions may be Susceptible to Remediation through this Easily Administered Process

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) advances its pursuit toward pre-clinical testing of its patent-pending nasal spray. The nasal spray is designed to counteract the generation of excess inflammatory cytokines resulting from head trauma. The focus of this study by Halberd and Mississippi State University is to discover the effectiveness of the nasal spray against multiple antigens, linked to head trauma and various neurodegenerative conditions like PTSD, Alzheimer's Disease, early onset Alzheimer's Disease, and Epilepsy.

Medical literature indicates that a pathophysiologic connection exists between various excess neurotransmitters and certain neurodegenerative diseases. Halberd's study aims to establish positive outcomes through limiting the presence of excess neurotransmitters through its nasal spray work at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, led by Dr. Russell Carr.

This nasal spray technology represents an expansion of Halberd's extracorporeal methodology in treating medical conditions through a preventative approach and provides an additional avenue for developing research contracts/grants and future revenue streams. Understanding the mechanism of action of a nasal spray on various constituents in the brain will help further define and enhance Halberd's extracorporeal targeting and eradication of specific diseases and conditions.

The goal of the study is to be concluded within six months.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

