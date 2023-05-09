Interlocking Riot Shields and Specialized Versions Available for Every Application

In-House Production and Local Material Sources for Quick Delivery Times

Long Established Reputation for the Highest Quality and Versatile Designs

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, is fully prepared to meet the rising need for riot shields in the United States, Canada and other countries around the world. With protests, demonstrations, riots and other public order crisis at an escalating level today, Lamperd is ready with the most advanced, extensive and versatile line of riot shields for every situation. Lamperd riot shields are currently serving all over the globe with police, military and correctional facility customers.

Lamperd Less Lethal can deliver completed orders for riot shields on a very timely basis as we perform all manufacturing in-house at our fully equipped and well staffed plant in Sarnia, Ontario with no outsourcing needed. Lamperd also has established very dependable local sources for all raw materials needed. Therefore, we can offer the quickest order fulfillment of any riot shield provider, generally in a matter of weeks as opposed to many months or even over a year, as is the case with other suppliers at this time. Lamperd manufacturers the entire shield, including our own handles, with the option of custom handles for specialized requirements.

The Lamperd Less Lethal riot shield line offers many different types and sizes as can be reviewed on our company website here: https://lamperdlesslethal.com/product-category/police-riot-shields-protective-gear/. Sizes are available from 24 inch (610mm) up to 71 inch (1800mm) with 4.5mm or 3mm thickness and optional gun ports for less lethal weapons. Our advanced interlocking feature can allow multiple Lamperd riot shields to be quicky linked together to form a strong, interlocking barrier. Lamperd Interlocking Riot Shields are currently being used by many police agencies throughout the United States. Curved, Round and Non-Interlocking types are also available for different applications. Whatever law enforcement needs, Lamperd is able to deliver it, in the highest manufacturing quality and any size quantity, large or small.

The Lamperd Capture Shield is available in sizes up to 6 foot tall (to our knowledge, the longest on the market). Our Capture Shield allows corrections officers to pin an unruly prisoner against a wall to safely regain control. Strong, clear Lexan material is used for lightweight ease of handling and maneuverability. The Lamperd Capture Shield is currently in use at correctional facilities throughout Canada. For more detailed information, photos and a demonstration video visit the Lamperd website here: https://lamperdlesslethal.com/product/lamperd-capture-shield/

Lamperd Extraction Shields are another available option, ideally sized and shaped to help prevent broken ribs and other common injuries or bodily fluid contamination while transferring persons to and from police cars, ambulances or other tight spaces. The Lamperd Extraction Shield is made of strong, clear polycarbonate to allow clear vision and is equipped with padded handles. Especially important is the arm handle which will flexibly move in and out in response to pressure to help prevent broken ribs as can happen with other rigid handle shields. See and learn more on the Lamperd website here: https://lamperdlesslethal.com/product/extraction-shield/.

Training models of the Lamperd Capture Shields and our Extraction Shields are also available. These special training versions are designed to allow officers to more safely practice their techniques with a greater degree of safety.

Barry Lamperd, CEO of Lamperd Less Lethal, commented, "We are very proud of our long track record for supplying vital riot shields in many different types and sizes to law enforcement and military units all over the world. Our design teams have worked in conjunction with the University of Western Ontario and other highly accredited institutions as well as with feedback from the officers we serve to develop and produce riot shields with the exact features that are needed to make them the most effective and useful in real world functions. At this time when riot shield demand is rising to a peak and availability from other sources is often limited or facing extended order fulfillment times, we want to make sure that everyone knows Lampred Less Lethal is ready and able to meet all riot shield needs with the quickest delivery times in the industry. We also invite all law enforcement and other government agency representatives to visit our facility to see our manufacturing operation and to do hands-on evaluation of our products at any time."

About Lamperd Less Lethal:

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company manufactures and sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 12 Gauge, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and a variety of different riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors.

For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results. Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.

Barry Lamperd, President & CEO

(519) 344-4445

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Company Website: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com

Lamperd Less Lethal on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamperdlesslethal

Lamperd Less Lethal on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/LLLI_LessLethal

Barry Lamperd on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lamperd_llli

SOURCE: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752283/Lamperd-Less-Lethal-is-Prepared-to-Deliver-Advanced-Riot-Shields-in-a-Range-of-Sizes-and-Types-with-Quickest-Order-Fulfillment-Thanks-to-In-House-Production



