Campaign underway to recruit drivers to test platform

LOS ANGELES and MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Tribal Rides International Corp. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:XNDA) announced today that it has successfully completed the first phase of development for its Trusted Ride Mobility-As-A-Service shared-ride application and social network interface.

Phase one included the completion of The Trusted Ride minimum viable product for drivers and riders to include GPS, routing, financial transaction capabilities, rider/driver selections, pre- scheduled reservations, and fixed and variable route fees.

As part of the announcement, Tribal Rides, Inc., also indicated that it is engaged in an active campaign to recruit drivers for the production release of Trusted Ride.

Drivers interested in participating in this program are encouraged to contact the company at [email protected].

In addition to phase one features, The Trusted Ride production release will include technology from the Company's patented IP. Both Driver and Rider applications will be available on Apple and Android Operating systems.

"We are tremendously excited about getting to the finish line and releasing this unique mobility platform to the massive ride share market," explained Tribal Rides Founder and CEO, Joseph Grimes. "We are confident that our understanding of driver and rider preferences, and our patented technology will provide an enhanced and trusted ride sharing experience that is more cost effective for riders, and more profitable for drivers."

About Tribal Rides International (OTC PINK:XNDA) Tribal Rides is an emerging market company that is developing "Trusted Ride", a cloud-based Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) shared-ride application and interface for a comprehensive social network and mobile app for both drivers and riders. The App empowers drivers to grow their businesses on their own terms and create trusted relationships with preferred clients for repeat rides.

For more details, visit www.tribalrides.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' or ''believes.'' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

