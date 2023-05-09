Nedap iD Cloud will be deployed to enable omnichannel and stock visibility

GROENLO, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by Lindex to deploy Nedap iD Cloud. Lindex aims to increase inventory accuracy, which leads to higher product availability across all channels. The roll-out involves 400+ Lindex-stores across the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and eastern Europe.

As part of the deployment, Nedap will provide Lindex with its iD Cloud platform to help streamline its inventory management and enhance the customer experience. By using RFID, Lindex will be able to more accurately track and manage its inventory, leading to improved stock availability and reduced stock-outs.

By adopting RFID technology, Lindex takes an essential step in its Digital Store Program, which aims to digitize products and processes within the organization. Florian Westerdahl, Head of Technology at Lindex, comments: "As part of our digitalization strategy, we need to uniquely identify each item. This eventually leads to full item visibility throughout our supply chain. We selected Nedap because of its proven track record, both in the Nordics and on a global level. The company's leading technology, pragmatic approach, willingness to truly seek and understand where we want to go to and the clear and transparent model also contributed to our decision to start our RFID journey with Nedap. The unlimited access to RFID data in iD Cloud lays the ideal foundation to optimize our inventory information across all customer touchpoints. This way, we always have the right product available across all sales channels without overstocking, allowing us to meet customer demand sustainably."

The Lindex RFID journey's first step involves increasing stock accuracy and optimizing in-store operations. With 40K -50K items in stores on average, Lindex will significantly lower the time spent counting and refilling the sales floor. Using the iD Cloud app, Lindex store staff receive refill suggestions on their smartphone and will be guided to the item that needs to be picked.

Bruno Bakker, Global Account Executive at Nedap, comments: "The cooperation between Lindex and Nedap is an excellent example of how technology is in the service of people rather than the other way around. We are proud that Lindex is embarking on its RFID journey in partnership with us and will always be ready to help them get the most out of this to maximize product availability across all channels.

About Nedap

Nedap focuses on the development and supply of Technology for Life: technological solutions that make people more comfortable and successful in their professional lives. Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 800 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters are located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

Nedap is the global leader in RFID-based retail solutions, with over 10,000 contracted stores to its iD Cloud platform. Nedap helps retailers achieve perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses. iD Cloud simplifies multi-store retail and supply chain management using RFID and gives retailers real-time item-level insights into their stock levels and the exact location of each item. Using these real-time insights, retailers can be more agile, offer customers a better omnichannel shopping experience, and increase sales.

About Lindex

Lindex is one of Europe's leading fashion companies, with approximately 440 stores in 18 markets (including Franchise) and sales online worldwide through third-party partnerships. Lindex offers inspiring and affordable fashion and the assortment includes several different concepts within womenswear, kidswear, lingerie and cosmetics. Lindex is growing, both in its own channels and together with global fashion platforms. Lindex's higher purpose is to inspire and empower women everywhere, and Lindex's sustainability promise is to make a difference for future generations by empowering women, respecting the planet and ensuring human rights. Lindex is a fully owned subsidiary of STOCKMANN plc. Further information is available at www.lindex.com.

