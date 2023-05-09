Quest for Health Equity Teams Up With Health Coalition of Passaic County for Black Women's Maternal Health Week

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics 32c29b66-44c8-4a0e-9005-e6cd08f19c81.jpg

On Thursday, April 13, Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) collaborated with the Health Coalition of Passaic County (HCPC)'s Women's Health Task Force to host a community walk to raise awareness of health disparities among Black women.

In honor of Black Women's Maternal Health Week, the event, which was held at East Side Park in Paterson, NJ, was Q4HE's second community event supporting the HCPC and Black Women's Maternal Health Week. Volunteers and members of the HCPC's Task Force walked alongside community members and provided educational materials and resources to support the community.

In addition, Q4HE provided educational resources from other grantees, including Sesame Workshop, the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, and March of Dimes.

HCPC's Healthy Women Task Force teamed up with Q4HE and several other community collaborators including the Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern NJ, Passaic County Department of Health Services, North Hudson Community Action Corporation, Oasis-A Haven for Women and Children, New Destiny Family Success Centers, Passaic County Community College, Heart of Hannah Women's Center, and St. Mary's General Hospital.

"Working with the HCPC perfectly aligns with our new Purpose of creating a healthier world, one life at a time," said Bonnie Reyna, Director, Q4HE at Quest Diagnostics. "We are proud to work with and support important organizations like HCPC's Healthy Women Task Force to help close gaps in health disparities and raise awareness of the health issues that affect so many."

To learn more about HCPC's work in Passaic County, New Jersey, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752462/Quest-for-Health-Equity-Teams-Up-With-Health-Coalition-of-Passaic-County-for-Black-Womens-Maternal-Health-Week

img.ashx?id=752462

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.