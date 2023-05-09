Gildan's Approach to Worker Well-Being Beyond Occupational Health & Safety

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Leading apparel manufacturing company, Gildan, understands the responsibility that comes with taking care of its global workforce with over 50,000 employees. Ensuring safe working conditions for factory employees has been a longstanding priority at the Company, and a cornerstone of Gildan's culture. In the garment industry, physical and workplace safety of employees often takes centre stage, and Gildan goes one step further by promoting the holistic well-being of employees, through primary care, and mental health and wellness services. This Mental Health Week, Gildan highlights some of its wellness efforts available to its factory employees.

"On our factory floors, we make it a point that mental health services are made as accessible as physical health services," says Mike Albright, Vice-President of Human Resources - Manufacturing at Gildan. "We want to provide our employees with the resources they may need to take control of their well-being and lead healthy lives."

In its North American, Central American, and Caribbean facilities, Gildan runs its Employee Assistance program, offering employees with free, confidential mental health services, and stress management support. Employees in Honduras also have access to personalized counselling. Those in need of the service can directly contact a counsellor through a hotline, paid for and managed by Gildan, and chat, schedule an online appointment, or meet with the counsellor in-person. The hotline is a great success, attracting large numbers of employees and providing them with the support they need during times of difficulty. In addition, some of Gildan's facilities are also equipped with wellness rooms where workers can take time off to relax and de-stress.

As part of its Rescue the Family program, Gildan organizes need-based virtual discussions, talks, and consultations on topics like stress control, psychological management, work-life balance, mindfulness, and finance and family budgeting. In 2022, over 2,100 consultations were provided to Gildan employees. This program has been very successful in Honduras, and the Company is currently looking at options to roll it out in its Nicaragua facilities as well.

Naturally, Gildan also works to make sure that its factory employees have the resources they need to feel physically healthy. The Company runs on-site medical clinics at its facilities in Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Bangladesh, offering free healthcare services, including check-ups, medication, and basic treatments. These services reduce the additional costs associated with accessing healthcare in these regions, while allowing workers to overcome hurdles such as high transportation times and time off work.

"As we continue our vision of Making Apparel Better®, we are committed to respecting our people and providing them with a space where they feel safe coming to work, both physically and mentally," continues Mike. "As a manufacturer, health and safety is a priority for us, and we will continue to push onwards to enhance our programs for our people around the world."

Find out more about Gildan's Respect for People here.

e86e4075-1bf5-4818-b269-ce97b2fcf8a9.jpg

Gildan's Approach to Worker Well-being Beyond Occupational Health & Safety

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gildan Activewear on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gildan-activewear
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752473/Gildans-Approach-to-Worker-Well-Being-Beyond-Occupational-Health-Safety

img.ashx?id=752473

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.