Duke Energy Celebrates Earth Day With $200,000 Foundation Grants, Employee Volunteerism

1 hours ago
CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 10 grants totaling $200,000 to organizations in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky focused on climate resiliency and protecting natural resources.

This funding is a long-standing investment for the Duke Energy Foundation. In the past five years, the Foundation has awarded 70 grants to support over 45 regional nonprofit organizations with more than $1 million in grants to propel their environmental resiliency projects.

"We appreciate our community partners on Earth Day, and every day, for their commitment to protect and enhance our region's natural resources," said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "By investing our time and financial resources to support these organizations, we can make a positive impact together."

In addition to the Foundation grants, Duke Energy employees also make a difference in their communities throughout the year by participating in a variety of meaningful volunteer opportunities. Duke Energy employees have recently cleaned up litter with the Cardinal Land Conservancy and planted trees with the Clermont Park District. This weekend, groups will also volunteer with the Ross Township Village and Farm Garden Club, Thomas More University, Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition and Colerain Township Spring Spruce Up.

"With Duke Energy's generous support over the last five years, we have been able to enhance the accessibility and quality of green spaces and connect historically marginalized Cincinnati neighborhoods to the benefits of nature," said David Schmitt, executive director, Mill Creek Alliance. "In addition, Duke Energy's support of our Outdoor Environmental Education Program allows us to provide students from these same neighborhoods with STEM learning opportunities in nature, while also molding the next generation of environmental stewards."

This year's grant awardees each received $20,000. They include:

Kentucky:

The Boone Conservancy

Thomas More University

Grant County Chamber of Commerce

Ohio:

B the Keeper

Cardinal Land Conservancy

Metro Parks of Butler County

Mill Creek Alliance

MyWhy

Ohio River Foundation

Taking Root

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 880,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.