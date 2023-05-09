With less than a month to go before the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, the company today unveiled this year’s one-of-a-kind Champion’s Prize — a fully restored and modernized 1973 Schwab Bronco. This unique utility vehicle once again recognizes a significant year in the firm’s history and is designed to pay homage to Schwab’s founding 50 years ago when it started challenging the status quo for its investors. The company also announced several new programming elements for the PGA TOUR event, which is set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28, in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are honored, once again, to play a role in the tradition of this celebrated tournament in Fort Worth and be part of its longstanding support from the Metroplex community,” said Jonathan Craig, Managing Director and head of Investor Services at Charles Schwab. “The Challenger prize has now become a tradition in its own right. As we enter our fifth year as title sponsor, we wanted to recognize Schwab’s 50-year legacy of helping our clients get where they want to go, no matter what comes their way. And there’s no better vehicle to embody that than a 1973 Schwab Bronco.”

Commemorating a Milestone Anniversary with a 1973 Schwab Bronco

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will once again drive off with an exclusive champion’s prize – the 1973 Schwab Bronco – along with Colonial’s Leonard Trophy and Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid jacket. The 1973 Bronco commemorates how Schwab challenged the status quo on behalf of investors, and has helped make investing more accessible for 50 years. This includes turning industry norms on their head and using emerging technologies to help transform all aspects of investing, from being the first broker to offer 24/7 order entry and quote service, to becoming an early adopter of online trading. Most recently, the firm introduced to clients Schwab+Personalized+Indexing™, Thematic+Stock+Lists and the Schwab+Starter+Kit™.

Customized by Bryan Rood of Classic Ford Broncos, the 1973 Schwab Bronco is fully restored, while also modernized and packed with cutting-edge technology symbolizing the firm’s commitment to innovation and service to its clients. The Bronco features a Ford 2023 Gen 3 Coyote 5.0L engine with 465 horsepower, a Ford 10-speed automatic transmission paired to Ford's push-button four-wheel drive system, custom machined door handles, mirrors, knobs, and hand-stitched interior upholstery with Colonial Tartan Plaid trim.

This year’s Champion’s Prize continues the tradition that began in 2019 with the fully renovated and customized 1973 Schwab Challenger, then the 1946+Schwab+Power+Wagon in 2021, and most recently the 1979+Schwab+Firebird which was awarded to Sam Burns after he won last year’s event in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler.

Honoring our Heroes on Memorial Day Weekend

As part of its support for The Simpson Cup – a separate annual golf tournament between teams of 13 injured servicemen and veterans – Schwab will host a work experience event with the organization’s On+Course+Foundation during the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament week. A key focus of the Foundation is helping injured and disabled veterans build confidence and self-determination by opening doors to meaningful employment opportunities in the golf industry. Participants in the program will be onsite working throughout the week and also participate in a golf skills clinic at Colonial, now in its second straight year, on Tuesday, May 23. Schwab has served as a proud partner of the On Course Foundation and The Simpson Cup, since 2022.

A moment of silence, to honor our country’s fallen heroes, will again be observed during the final round on Sunday, May 28 that includes a military aircraft flyover.

The Challengers Film Series

Schwab’s digital content series, “The+Challengers,” returns for the fifth straight year and highlights several icons in the game of golf that are challenging the status quo and driving innovation – and inclusivity – in their own fields. Episodes include a feature on golf course architect Christine+Fraser, professional golfer and trick shot artist Tania+Tare, PGA TOUR player and golf course designer Zac+Blair, renowned golf pro George Gankas, and professional golfer Erik Compton.

The 5 Performance Center

Onsite at Colonial, the state-of-the-art fan engagement zone, “The 5: Schwab Performance Center,” will return, inspired by tournament legend Ben Hogan’s ground-breaking approach to the game and Schwab’s approach to thematic investing, which helps individuals discover and invest in trends and new opportunities that align with their interests and values. It features several interactive elements including golf simulators that give fans the chance to digitally tee off on Colonial’s famed 18th and 13th holes, PGA Professional instruction, and they will also have the chance to putt with one of Ben Hogan’s original putters. Fans with tickets to the Charles Schwab Challenge can visit the Schwab Performance Center from May 25-28.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, the longest running PGA TOUR tournament at the same venue, has been in the North Texas community since 1946. Over the decades, the tournament has seen champions representing the biggest names in golf, including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, and of course, Ben Hogan.

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the annual event at Colonial Country Club for the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s initial four-year agreement, which has been extended through 2026, marked its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. Schwab continues as a vital part of the DFW Metroplex financial community where its 70-acre campus in Westlake is home to the firm’s corporate headquarters.

For more information on the tournament and this year’s initiatives, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com. The tournament will be broadcast nationally to a televised audience on CBS and the Golf Channel.

