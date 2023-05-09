Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ continue to bring fans closer to the sports they love through new interactive experiences. Today, EA SPORTSannounced %3Ci%3ESuper+Mega+Baseball%26trade%3B+4%3C%2Fi%3E, which delivers the biggest and best parts of baseball with the series’ signature humorous style and immersive gameplay. For the first time in the series, Super Mega Baseball fans can play with more than 200 larger-than-life legendary baseball professionals like David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Jose Bautista, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and more right alongside beloved Super Mega League All Stars. Baseball Hall of Famer DavidOrtiz is also the franchise’s first ever cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball 4, which launches worldwide on June 2 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam® with cross-gen and cross-platform play.

“It’s an incredible honor to be the first cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball and to be recognized as a baseball legend in the game alongside hundreds of other icons in our sport for the first time in the series,” said Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz. “Super Mega Baseball 4 is going to be an amazing and fun experience for fans that truly captures the humor and personality of baseball.”

EA SPORTS is continuing to shape the future of interactive sports experiences with Super Mega Baseball 4 - the first baseball experience from EA SPORTS on HD platforms in over a decade and the second EA SPORTS-branded baseball experience released in 2023. Highlighted by an entire lineup of top community-requested features and six all-new stadiums, every corner of Super Mega Baseball 4 will look and feel better than ever with the most significant presentation upgrade in series history and new gameplay depth.

“Our team is really stoked to launch the newest chapter in the Super Mega Baseball serieswith the power of EA SPORTS behind us for the first time,” said Scott Drader, Studio Director and Senior Producer, Metalhead™ Studio. “Whether you’re a longtime SMB player or a new fan looking to play and connect with friends around the love for the sport, Super Mega Baseball 4 has something for everyone. We can’t wait for fans to play when the game launches on June 2.”

The game includes an array of new features across foundational modes like Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues including:

Baseball Legends: Over 200 baseball legends are integrated across Super Mega Baseball 4 , alongside beloved Super Mega Baseball characters. Play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft, a new feature that allows you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster.

Pre-order* the Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition to receive three-day early access and three additional stadiums including Peril Point at launch, and Ciudad de Colores and Castillo Arena in July and August respectively.† Three-day early access is not available on Nintendo Switch. Pre-order offer for PS4™ and PS5™ platforms only valid in the U.S. and Canada. Pre-order offer expires June 2, 2023. Redeem offer by May 30, 2023 to receive the full duration of the three-day early access period.

EA SPORTS Super Mega Baseball 4 is developed in Victoria, British Columbia by Metalhead Software for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam®. EA Play†† members on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam will unlock a 10-hour trial of Super Mega Baseball 4, starting on May 30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL,, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. All rights reserved.

Babe Ruth™ owned and licensed by Babe Ruth League, Inc. and the Family of Babe Ruth, c/o Luminary Group, www.BabeRuth.com

Hank Aaron owned and licensed by Hammerin Hank Enterprises, LLC

