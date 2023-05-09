Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) with its portfolio of offerings being evaluated, including FactoryTalk+MES and the Plex+Smart+Manufacturing+Platform.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Rockwell believes its recognition as a Leader further solidifies it as a digital transformation innovator. Rockwell is committed to meeting its customers where they are on their digital transformation journey and supporting their needs for scalability, flexibility, and ease-of-use in their smart manufacturing initiatives.

The Rockwell MES portfolio empowers manufacturers with the capabilities to connect people and systems, automate processes, track data from end-to-end, and capture and analyze information. With these powerful capabilities, manufacturers can achieve new levels of visibility, quality, and control throughout their operations. The portfolio offers a modular approach with both cloud-based and on-premise solutions for manufacturers across a range of markets, including highly regulated industries.

“Rockwell’s expertise in providing end-to-end MES solutions allows us to stand out in a highly competitive market. We’re proud to have been recognized as a Leader,” said Brian Shepherd, senior vice president, Software & Control at Rockwell Automation. “Our ability to help manufacturers maximize their potential and achieve seamless and efficient operations is helping them to reach their business goals.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.2

Vendors are also peer-reviewed on Gartner Peer Insights™, a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. Gartner-verified, anonymous reviews provided by Rockwell Automation customers include:

“Great implementation team with tight deadlines. Our user community took to the new system immediately with positive feedback." – Chief+Information+Officer+in+the+Manufacturing+Industry

“Very intuitive platform that eases the burden on IT in general, very secure and accessible.” – Director+of+Business+Systems+in+the+Manufacturing+Industry

“We had a very capable project team with good skills, experience and expertise.” – Project Management - Lead+Expert+in+the+Healthcare+and+Biotech+Industry

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Rockwell Automation’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rockwellautomation.com%2Fen-us%2Fcapabilities%2Fmes%2Fgartner-mes-magic-quadrant.html or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plex.com%2Fresources%2Fanalyst-research%2Fgartner-mes-software-vendor-report.

Gartner disclaimer

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

