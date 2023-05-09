Sinclair Names Christopher C. King Vice President, Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, today announced Christopher C. King has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. The announcement was made by Lucy Rutishauser, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

King joins Sinclair from Windstream Communications, where he led the Fortune 500 company’s investor relations team and assisted with business development efforts as VP of Investor Relations.

“We are excited to have Chris join Sinclair as we continue our evolution from a leading television broadcaster to a diversified media company. Chris brings over 25 years of investor relations, financial reporting and analysis, and equity research to our IR team. We’re confident he will enhance our engagement with Wall Street, lenders, and investors,” said Rutishauser.

“I am excited to join the Sinclair team,” King said. “I have a great deal of respect for the company, its assets and its strong management team, and I look forward to helping the company continue to drive value for all of Sinclair’s stakeholders.”

Prior to his role at Windstream, King served as VP of Investor Relations and FP&A for Curo Health Services. Prior to that he was a Senior Equity Research Analyst for Stifel Nicolaus, formerly Legg Mason Wood Walker, where he won awards for stock picking and earnings analysis accuracy, in addition to being nominated and ranked by various media and diversified telecom polls. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant VP, Manager of Financial Analysis at Allfirst Bank/Allied Irish Bank.

King holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from The University of Maryland, College Park and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from Wake Forest University.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502006000r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006000/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.