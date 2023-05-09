NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Icahn Enterprises LP (“Icahn” or the “Company”) ( IEP).



The investigation concerns whether Icahn and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report on Icahn entitled “Icahn Enterprises: The Corporate Raider Throwing Stones From His Own Glass House.” The Hindenburg Report noted that Icahn’s units are inflated by 75% due to three key reasons: (1) Icahn trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value, vastly higher than all comparables; (2) Hindenburg uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for Icahn’s less liquid and private assets; and (3) the Company has suffered additional performance losses year to date following its last disclosure.

On this news, shares of Icahn Enterprises fell nearly 10% in premarket trading after Hindenburg released the report. As of 1:15 PM ET, shares of Icahn have fallen 21% or $8.

