BRI Records a Profit of IDR 15.56 Trillion in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 2, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the global financial turbulence, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) recorded a profit of IDR 15.56 trillion, reflecting a 27.37% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in Q1 2023, along with a surge in assets by 10.46% YoY, reaching IDR 1.822.97 trillion.

BRI_Profi.jpg

"The micro segment with a growth of 11.18% was the main contributor to BRI's performance. This resulted in total credit and financing of IDR 1,180.12 trillion. MSMEs accounted for 83.86% or IDR 989.64 trillion of BRI's total credit," said Sunarso, BRI's President Director.

The ability of BRI to provide loans is accompanied by prudent risk management as proven by the bank's Non-Performing Loan (NPL) coverage at 282.49% in Q1 2023. Furthermore, its third-party funds grew by 11.45% YoY, driven mainly by a 13.01% YoY increase in current account savings account (CASA), resulting in an increased CASA ratio of 64.53%.

Another contributor to BRI's performance is its fee-based income, which grew by 11.45% YoY, reaching IDR 5.08 trillion. This is in line with the increasing number of BRILink agents (over 650,000 with a total transaction value of IDR 325.65 trillion) and BRImo financial transactions (IDR 884 trillion with over 26.3 million users by the end of Q1 2023).

Catering to the growing demand for digital, BRI has optimized transactions through AgenBRILink, Super Apps BRImo, and BRI API. An integrated digital payment, Qlola, was also developed to provide cash management, trade finance, supply chain management, foreign exchange, investment, and financial dashboard services.

The drive towards efficiency is evident in BRI's improved Operating Expenses and Income, Cost Efficiency Ratio (CER), and Cost-to-Income Ratio (CIR). Operating Expenses and Income improved from 68.26% to 64.47%, CER improved from 45.68% to 42.69%, and CIR decreased from 42.23% to 41.83%.

BRI's business growth is complemented by good financial ratios, including Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 84.94%, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 24.98%, and risk appetite of 19%.

Sunarso projected a positive outlook for the banking industry in 2023, with BRI's loan growth projected to be 10-12%. The projection is supported by BRI's use of the Markov Switching Dynamic Model, indicating that the global economic slowdown in 2023 will only cause a 2% recession in Indonesia.

More information can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

favicon.png?sn=HK87871&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-records-a-profit-of-idr-15-56-trillion-in-just-3-months-301813595.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK87871&Transmission_Id=202305021336PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK87871&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.