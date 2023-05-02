PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SmartEquip, a leading provider of equipment service and parts procurement solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Kiloutou Germany, a major subsidiary of Europe's third-largest generalist equipment rental company, Kiloutou Group, to its global network.

Kiloutou Group has been a leader in the equipment rental industry for over 40 years, combining economic performance with environmental and human values to deliver the most innovative solutions to a diverse customer base. The group's network spans across seven European countries with 560+ branches, serving over 400,000 customers and offering an extensive equipment range in earthmoving, access, utility vehicles, and tools and light equipment.

"We are thrilled to have Kiloutou Germany join the SmartEquip Network and eagerly anticipate collaborating to generate equipment lifecycle efficiencies for the company," says Alex Schuessler, SmartEquip's founder and president of its international group. "Most of Kiloutou's suppliers in the German market are already part of our Network, and we look forward to welcoming the remaining ones, to generate transactional and operational efficiency gains for all participants."

By joining the SmartEquip Network, Kiloutou Germany will benefit from improved service technician time savings, streamlined spare part procurement processes, and increased equipment uptime. The platform will connect suppliers directly with the parts and service workflow of Kiloutou Germany's locations, providing benefits to both sides. Suppliers will be able to provide real-time, equipment-specific service support at reduced effort and begin to receive electronic orders for parts and other items.

"SmartEquip's platform is a natural fit with Kiloutou Germany's ongoing digital transformation initiatives," says Nils Altrogge, CEO at Kiloutou Germany. "The solution's comprehensive approach to electronic spare parts procurement, digital service technician support, and reducing equipment downtime offers significant opportunities for lifecycle efficiency improvements and enhanced profitability."

With the addition of Kiloutou Germany, SmartEquip continues to strengthen its presence in the European market, supporting the largest construction equipment rental companies worldwide, including United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Aktio, Loxam, and Herc, alongside approximately 100 rental fleets and over 650 suppliers across North America, Europe, and Japan.

About Kiloutou Germany

Kiloutou Germany is a key subsidiary of Kiloutou Group, Europe's third-largest generalist equipment rental company. For over 40 years, Kiloutou Group has provided cutting-edge rental solutions to a diverse range of customers in the construction and civil engineering sector, SMEs, local authorities, and industry. The company operates across six European countries, with 564 branches and the largest equipment range in the market, boasting over 1,000 product references and more than 265,000 pieces of equipment.

About SmartEquip

SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service, and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a multi-brand common connection and user experience for fleet owners and distributors of complex equipment.

SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 650 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.

About Ritchie Bros .:

Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA), together with IAA Inc., is a trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. The company's selling channels include Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options. Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. Additionally, leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

