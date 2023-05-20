Celebrate Mother's Day with Natural Grocers®

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2023

Customers are invited to pamper moms with discounts, freebies, recipes and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., treasures all things related to spring. From tulips poking their heads through the soil to reach for those extra hours of sunshine, to fresh seasonal menu ideas, the company welcomes the hopeful, nurturing atmosphere of spring — and this includes recognizing and celebrating Mother's Day. This May, Natural Grocers will be thanking all the moms and the wonderful people out there who fill this role with Mother's Day deals, gifts, recipes and more.

NaturalGrocers_16138_2023_Mothers_Day_ALL_WEB_ASSETS_FINAL.jpg

Natural Grocers invites customers to celebrate and pamper moms, while maximizing their dollars, this May.

IN HONOR OF MOM

Moms have a special place at Natural Grocers. The company was co-founded by Margaret Isely – an enthusiastic, encouraging mother, who embodied genuine care for her family, community and employees (lovingly referred to as "Crew").

Margaret's quest for health began in 1955. Shortly after the birth of Margaret and Philip Isely's second child, she became ill. When conventional medicine did not provide adequate relief, Margaret turned to the Nutrition Education mavericks of the time. With the implementation of eating nutrient-dense, natural foods and taking dietary supplements, she saw a remarkable improvement in her health. This became the foundation for a dream: that everyone should be able to afford to support their nutritional health and live in a healthy, regenerating environment.

Margaret's vision lives on as Natural Grocers seeks to empower healthier communities through nutrition education, access to organic and natural products and world-class customer service in what has grown to 166 stores in 21 states.

MOTHER'S DAY DEALS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers invites customers to celebrate and pamper moms, while maximizing their dollars, this May.

April 28May 20: Shoppers can save on groceries, gifts and more.[i]

  • Win a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card! Count all the chocolate bars in the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 70) for a chance to win.[ii]
  • Enjoy discounts up to 40% off on grocery favorites like select Siete® products, Horizon®, Organic Sliced American Cheese (8 oz., $2.49), and Santa Cruz® Organic Limeade or Lemonades (32 oz., 2/$5).
  • 30% off select books, including The Mama Natural Week-By-Week Guide to Pregnancy & Childbirth, by Martie Whittekin.

May 12 – 14: Save even more with special Mother's Day weekend sales.[iii] With savings up to 38% off, customers can treat mom without burdening their budgets.

  • Natural Grocers® Brand Epsom Salts are the perfect relaxation-focused gift for moms—naturally and delightfully aromatic with essential oils, cruelty free and meet all standards of purity set by the United States. Pharmacopeia, making them the highest quality grade (64 oz.): $5.99.
  • Eco Food Boards® Cutting Boards: 15% off.
  • Health-Ade® Organic Kombuchas (16 oz.): $2.59 each.
  • Mineral Fusion® Nail Polish: 2/$11.

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Mother's Day promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

  • May 12 – 14: {N}power members will receive a FREE 3-ounce Theo® Chocolate Bar. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last.[iv]
  • May 12 – 14: BOGO Bath Bombs - {N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers® Brand Bath Bomb and get one FREE![v]
  • Through May 31: {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable brunch with a Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deal. Feed a family of four for under $14 with their Classic French Toast Meal Deal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options under $18. [vi]
  • Click here for more {N}power Meal Deals from Natural Grocers through May 31.

RECIPES OF THE MONTH

For those looking for delicious, healthy recipes that celebrate the flavors of spring, but skip the fuss, look no further. From breakfast to dessert (including their No-bake Strawberry Lemon Tartlets), the Nutrition Education Department at Natural Grocers has you covered for Mother's Day and beyond.

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL COACHING + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, nutritional health coaching session and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon.[vii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 4/28/23 to 5/20/23 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase chances to win. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 4/28/23 and ends on 5/20/23. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc

[iii] Offers are available 5/12/23 to 5/14/23 for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Offer available only to registered {N}power® members and are subject to program terms and privacy policy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Offer valid 5/12/23 through 5/14/23. Limit 1 per {N}power account. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 72345.

[v] Offer only valid 5/12/23 to 5/14/23 to registered {N}power members at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Offer is available to registered {N}power members only. Under price reflects 1/2 dozen eggs, 1/2 package of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Bread and 1/3 bottle of Natural Grocers Brand Maple Syrup 8oz. Offer ends 5/31/23 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[vii] No purchase necessary. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Promotion subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Minimum $5 purchase required.

NaturalGrocers_heather_Margaret_2_2.jpg

NaturalGrocers_16135_2023_Mothers_Day_Npower_Email_FINAL_V2_600x600.jpg

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA88097&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-mothers-day-with-natural-grocers-301813573.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88097&Transmission_Id=202305021316PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88097&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.