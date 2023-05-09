NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. ("Edgio" or the "Company") ( EGIO) of a class action securities lawsuit.



The lawsuit on behalf of Edgio investors has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Edgio securities between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Edgio made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in EGIO during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

