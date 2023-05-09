HII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

McLEAN, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $242 million contract to provide shore-based training, engineering and development support (SBEDS) for the U.S. Navy.

The task order was awarded under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) and has a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

“HII is proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Navy to realize its digital engineering transformation,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “We have built a strong team with full capabilities across customer requirements and training systems and look forward to supporting this important program.”

With more than two decades supporting the U.S. Navy’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) training architecture environments, HII’s team will provide a development, security and operations (DevSecOps) model that drives innovation and creates new features at a faster pace, which includes full life-cycle software development and engineering, hardware engineering, systems engineering, cyber engineering, and related integration, testing and lab support.


A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-shore-based-training-engineering-development-support-naval-surface-warfare-center-dahlgren.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:
Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e647fe-d8e6-4547-8a43-215bf3a8cf7d

ti?nf=ODgzMDI2MiM1NTcwNTg1IzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.