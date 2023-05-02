PR Newswire

SAN LOUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to San Luis Obispo thanks to the Company's recent land acquisition of 4.03 acres at 1109 Kendall Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Luis Obispo is scheduled for completion in 2025. Preliminary plans call for the creation of a multi-story self-storage building including at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

"Expanding our self-storage footprint along the Central Coast of California is important to us," said Firoz Bari, U-Haul Company of Van Nuys and San Luis Obispo president. "Being located halfway between the Bay Area and Los Angeles, communities like SLO are attracting residents and we need to grow our services to follow demand."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Luis Obispo will feature a sprawling retail showroom and mobility services like trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on-site.

Bari intends to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the San Louis Obispo community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Bringing quality jobs to SLO is one of our top priorities," Bari added. "U-Haul is thankful for this opportunity to be part of the city's development and long-term future."

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul dealers in and around San Louis Obispo continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-to-produce-jobs-self-storage-with-land-acquisition-in-san-luis-obispo-301813641.html

SOURCE U-Haul