Kroger Expands On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery to Uber Eats Across Family of Companies

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2023

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the launch of floral and sushi delivery on Uber Eats marketplace from Kroger's Family of Stores across the country. Customers can conveniently order premium Bloom Haus floral bouquets starting today and their favorite sushi on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The new delivery option is another way the Kroger enterprise is bringing convenience and value directly to customers' doorsteps.

Kroger_Uber_Sushi_01.jpg

"Kroger continues to bring customers additional ways to enjoy their favorite fresh products with zero compromise on convenience or value," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president chief merchant & marketing officer, for Kroger. "Now with Uber Eats, our customers have more options to quickly and easily order a California Crunch Roll for dinner tonight or send a fresh, premium floral bouquet just to say, 'I'm thinking about you.'"

Kroger is making it easier than ever to enjoy Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections in a matter of minutes, directly from more than 1,400 Kroger Family of Stores locations. On the Uber Eats' marketplace app and website, customers can purchase custom-wrapped Bloom Haus by Kroger floral bouquets and freshly prepared sushi, including rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more. All orders placed on Uber Eats will be prepared and packed with care in Kroger's Family of Stores, with delivery facilitated by Uber Eats directly to customers' homes.

"Finding the freshest, highest-value treats – even for delivery – can be time consuming. This new curated collaboration with Kroger across floral and sushi makes it easier than ever for people to treat themselves and others on-demand," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and Retail across the US & Canada. "Uber Eats helps to make life a little more effortless, and we're happy to be working with the Kroger Family of Stores across the country to save time for what matters most – friends, family and loved ones."

Customers can shop their favorite Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections on Uber Eats now, with special promotions offered to eligible customers May 2, 2023, through June 30, 2023*. The Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections will be available on UberOne, Uber Eats' membership program where discounted delivery and service fees will be applied at checkout.

Media assets available for download here.

About Uber
Uber's (NYSE: UBER) mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Promo Terms & Conditions

*Floral: 50% off your next Bloom Haus order of $25+. Up to $30 off. Available 5/2/23 – 5/19/23.

Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $25, excluding taxes and fees. Offer will apply with code MOMDAY50 at checkout if your order meets these conditions. Offer valid through 5/19/23, or while supplies last.

Valid only at participating locations. Terms apply. See app for details.

*Sushi: 30% off your next order of $15+. Up to $25 off. Available 5/2/23 – 6/30/23.

Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Offer will apply with code GETSUSHI at checkout if your order meets these conditions. Offer valid through 6/30/23, or while supplies last.

Valid only at participating locations. Terms apply. See app for details.

kroger_co_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL88275&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-expands-on-demand-floral-and-sushi-delivery-to-uber-eats-across-family-of-companies-301813657.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL88275&Transmission_Id=202305021430PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL88275&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.