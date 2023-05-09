TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) operating in the health and nutraceutical space, as part of its plan to build organically and buy strategically, announces it has completed its acquisition of DYNAMAXX International LTD ("DYNAMAXX") effective April 24, 2023.

DYNAMAXX is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DYNAMAXX was founded in 2009 by Jay Archer and has expanded globally since that time with two leading products LIGHTS ON and LIGHTS OFF. DYNAMAXX will survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, Inc. As part of the acquisition, Jay will be appointed to serve as FAGI's Chief Revenue Officer and will be elected to FAGI's Board of Directors.

In addition to having a world class supplement product line, DYNAMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products or customers who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunities.

The company has immediately begun streamlining operations and will provide an opportunity to support the future growth of DYNAMAXX, allow for cost savings through vertical integration, and will continually improve old and introduce new product formulas using good manufacturing practices and the highest quality ingredients. DYNAMAXX will move its corporate operations into FAGI's headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

"The additional resources that FAGI provides through customer service, business development, support, and integrated manufacturing will allow for immediate growth," said Jay Archer. "DYNAMAXX has always had the mission to change people's lives with quality healthcare supplements. I am excited to be part of FAGI's amazing team as the Chief Revenue Officer and board member. Full Alliance is laser focused on rolling the EBO2 protocol and rolling up strategic companies, the timing is perfect."

Bill Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group, Inc., stated "The company has already begun the rollout of new products for DYNAMAXX, and our growth through acquisition strategy is rapidly taking shape, affirming our method of strategic acquisitions, we are thrilled to welcome Jay to our executive team, whose expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our board."

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through joint ventures, partnerships, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements and by adding diversity to its in-house product line.

