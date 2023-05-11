Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter 2023. The Company will report its first quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Event: Marpai First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: US: 1-866-652-5200 / CAN: 1-855-669-9657 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6060 Passcode: 5094101 Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2FwDEQMd4Mqk2

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims, Marpai maximizes the value of the health plan as measured in health outcomes. Marpai takes a member-centric approach that uses AI and big data to connect members to health solutions predicted to have a high probability of positive outcomes, and aims to bring value-based care to the self-insured market. With effective early intervention, disease management, claims processing and proactive member outreach, Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “can,” “could”, “will”, “potential”, “should,” “goal” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

