Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005048/en/