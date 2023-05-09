Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Launches Registration Website for Virtual Investor Day on May 16, 2023

58 minutes ago
DALLAS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (

PLAY, Financial), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced the launch of the registration website for its virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The Investor Day will begin at 7:00 a.m. Central Time and last approximately 2-hours including a question-and-answer session. The Company encourages all interested parties to visit https://daveandbusters2023.investordayevent.com/ in advance of the event for additional information and to register to attend virtually.

For those unable to attend live, a replay of the event will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 208 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 152 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 56 Main Event branded stores in 18 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Cory Hatton, VP Investor Relations & Treasurer
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
[email protected]

Source: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

