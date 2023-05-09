Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-826-3035

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5195

Conference ID: 10178216

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here. In addition, a supplemental presentation will be available to download on the day of the call within the investor section of the Company’s website at www.startek.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8 p.m. ET on the same day through May 18, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10178216

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn %40Startek.

